Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Friday visited the Columbia University campus on the upper west side of Manhattan, and told a reporter that “We should not have to tolerate antisemitism for all Jewish students, whether they’re pro-genocide or anti-genocide.”

Here it is, I’m sorry about the sound quality, you’ll have to crank up your speakers to hear it, but trust me, she said it:

Ilhan Omar labels Jewish Columbia students either “pro-genocide or anti-genocide.” ? @MichaelRapaport pic.twitter.com/Bn4OfAL3cX — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 26, 2024

Omar, whose daughter Isra Hirsi was arrested and suspended from Columbia for joining a pro-Hamas encampment protest, was condemned by Congress in 2019 for tweeting (in 2012) “Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel.”; in 2018, “Drawing attention to the apartheid Israeli regime is far from hating Jews.”; and in 2019, “It’s all about the Benjamins baby,” a reference to a song about $100 bill, and AIPAC.

Omar is being challenged back home by Black former Minneapolis City Councilman Don Samuels, who claims he is not receiving support from AIPAC. Frankly, he should ask for their support, seeing as he is 18 points behind the incumbent.

Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, himself a recipient of AIPAC support who was accompanied by 24 Democrats on an AIPAC-sponsored trip to Israel, nevertheless supports Omar – because he supports all Democratic incumbents.

ANTISEMITE SLAMS AOC

Meanwhile, Khymani James, whose claim to fame is a video in which he proclaims that “Zionists don’t deserve to live,” on Friday shared a tweet attacking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY): “If you are letting in politicians to your encampment who condemn the Palestinian resistance and endorse Genocide Joe, you have fully lost the plot. Encampments should be sites of resistance, not Democratic Party photo-ops. BEWARE OF CO-OPTATION (sic.).”

AOC visits the activists at the anti-Semitic protest at Columbia University and tells them: "The leadership you have is just so fantastic." Yesterday, video emerged of one of the leaders saying earlier this year: “Zionists don’t deserve to live.”pic.twitter.com/jeMRrtCA0K — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 26, 2024

You see, even AOC was too pro-Israel for this 20-year-old pro-Hamas activist because she endorsed President Biden, a.k.a. “Genocide Joe.”

Here’s a funny thing: James released a statement on Friday claiming it was “far-right agitators” who went through his online record to dig up the clip with his statement, which he insisted was quoted out of context.

And then, to set the record straight, James added this note:

Now, that’s so much better…