Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

At least one Israeli lawmaker made clear his opposition to an agreement approved Monday by the Biden Administration to pay $6 billion and release five Iranian prisoners in exchange for freeing five Americans being held hostage in the Islamic Republic.

Former Israeli Ambassador to the UN and current World Likud Chair MK Danny Danon slammed the deal in a statement to JewishPress.com on Tuesday evening, warning the agreement “empowers a brutal terrorist state … [that] openly expresses hostility towards the United States and Israel.

“In return, Tehran is asked to simply limit its enriched uranium stockpile to 60 percent and release five hostages in exchange for the release of five of its citizens held in the United States.

“The deal absurdly rests on the assumption that Iran will act in good faith, even though the Ayatollah’s oppressive regime has shown itself to be an untrustworthy partner,” Danon warned.

“The agreement does not dismantle Iran’s nuclear infrastructure nor put a halt to its nuclear program, and the funds released as part of the deal will undoubtedly fuel further state-sponsored terrorism and contribute to the proliferation of terror not only in Israel but also throughout the Middle East and beyond. Israel will not stand idly by. We are prepared to take action as necessary to protect our people from this terror regime,” he said.

Last month, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the plan as well.

“Agreements that do not dismantle Iran’s nuclear infrastructure will not put a stop to its nuclear program. In fact, they only grant the Iranian regime money that will then go to Iran’s terror proxies,” Netanyahu’s office said in the statement.