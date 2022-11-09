Photo Credit: Miriam Alster/FLASH90

The District Committee for Planning and Construction of Jerusalem on Tuesday published the construction plan for the new diplomatic complex of the American Embassy in the capital.

This complex will be established in the former Allenby Camp, established by General Edmund Allenby who defeated the Ottomans and captured Jerusalem on the first day of Chanukah, December 9, 1917. Today the area is surrounded by Hebron Road, Hanoch Albek, and Daniel Yanovsky Streets.

The US embassy compound will include the embassy building, offices, faculty residences, parking lots, long-term parking, and security structures.

Moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in 2017 was one of the most memorable acts of Former President Donald Trump, 100 years after its liberation by General Allenby, and 50 years after its liberation by the IDF. Since 2019, the embassy resided in temporary offices in western Jerusalem.

The Jerusalem municipality issued a statement saying: “This new location of the US Embassy in such a central area of the city will upgrade the urban landscape of the neighborhood, and will connect it to all areas of the capital through the light rail network that will have a stop almost at the doorstep of the embassy building. We hope that other countries will follow the US and move their embassies to the capital of Israel – Jerusalem.”