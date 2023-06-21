Photo Credit: Ariel Livne

Minister Avi Dichter on Wednesday morning called the statement of US Ambassador Tom Nides “Unfortunate statements by people who are disconnected from the reality in Israel and everything related to the war on terror.”

Nides compared the murder of 4 Israelis and the wounding of 4 more Israelis in the brutal Arab terror attack in Eli on Tuesday afternoon to the unintentional deaths of Arab civilians killed in fighting between IDF forces and Arab terrorists in Jenin (Tom Nides Spews Moral Equivalency in Response to Eli Terror Attack).

Ambassador Nides tweeted at 8 PM on Tuesday, well after the terrorist attack at a gas station in Eli: “Deeply concerned about the civilian deaths and injuries that have occurred in the West Bank these past 48 hours, including that of minors. Praying for the families as they mourn the loss of loved ones, or tend to those injured.”

Only an hour later, after his tweet had been blasted by numerous users, Nides added: “I condemn in the strongest terms the senseless murder of four innocent Israelis today — my heart is with their grieving family members.”

Too little, too late.

Dichter, a former head of the Shin Bet, told Reshet Bet Radio: “In my decades of service in security, there was no case where the military opens fire on innocent people.”

The State Dept. on Tuesday practiced the same kind of moral equivalency between murderers and lawful combatants, stating: “The United States condemns the terrorist attack against Israelis near Eli in the West Bank today. We express our deepest condolences to the families of those killed and wish the injured a speedy recovery.

“We are also concerned about the continuation of violence in Israel and the West Bank in recent weeks that has killed and injured Palestinian and Israeli civilians. We will continue to work with Israel and the Palestinian Authority to promote steps towards de-escalation.”

Dichter referred to the State Dept. statement: “Unfortunately for those who expressed themselves in this way, whether the ambassador, or the State Department in the US, and also other countries, these are people who really have not learned anything about what is happening here, neither in Judea and Samaria, nor in Gaza, nor regarding terrorism.”

Some of them are not in the US or other countries…