Photo Credit: Official White House Photo by Erin Scott

In one of his most stressful public appearances, President Joe Biden revealed his disdain for Israel and its efforts to secure its future during the war in Gaza. In a cloud of lion-in-Winter rage, Biden attacked his favorite pin cushion – PM Netanyahu and his stupid war in Gaza.

“I’m of the view, as you know, that the conduct of the response in Gaza, in the Gaza Strip, has been over the top,” Biden said in response to a question from the press. “I’ve been pushing really hard, really hard, to get humanitarian assistance into Gaza. There are a lot of innocent people who are starving. There are a lot of innocent people who are in trouble and dying. And it’s got to stop.”

Advertisement





The leader of the free world then lowered the boom on America’s greatest friend in the Middle East, blah, blah:

“I’m pushing very hard now to deal with this hostage cease-fire,” he said. “I’ve been working tirelessly in this deal, that could lead to a sustained pause in the fighting and the actions taking place in the Gaza Strip. Because I think if we can get the delay for that — the initial delay, I think that we would be able to extend that so that we can increase the prospect that this fighting in Gaza changes.”

Translation: on a particularly dim evening, mentally speaking, Biden declared he would put an end to the IDF attack on Hamas in Gaza.

Joe Biden was not in a good mood Thursday. Special counsel Robert K. Hur had just announced that the inquiry into Biden’s management of classified documents following his tenure as vice president determined that he was a “kind-hearted senior with a weak memory,” who exhibited “declining mental acuity due to advancing years.”

“They don’t know what they’re talking about,” Biden said to the cameras in the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House. “I know what the hell I’m doing.”

He didn’t mean to say Hur made a mistake when he absolved him of criminal liability for mishandling the documents, he was angry because Hur let him go because he was old and demented. Most notably – according to FBI investigators, the President did not recall when his son Beau had died.

“How the hell dare he raise that,” a near-tearful Biden continued. “Every Memorial Day we hold a service remembering him attended by friends and family and the people who loved him. I don’t need anyone, I don’t need anyone to remind me when he passed away.”

And then, so help me, he said this:

“I think that, as you know, initially the president of Mexico, Sisi, did not want to open up the gate to allow humanitarian material to get in. I talked to him. I convinced him to open the gate. I talked to Bibi to open the gate on the Israeli side.”

Millions of Mexicans were astonished to discover at that moment that Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, the president of Egypt, had taken a sharp, albeit unilateral, career change, and settled down in Mexico City, and that Biden demanded that Mexico’s shared border with Gaza be opened up for humanitarian materials.

Holy mackerel, talk about a mix-up.

The entire affair has started a deluge of responses regarding the president’s mental acuity.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fl) tweeted: “The special counsel decided not to bring charges against Biden because they believe he has age-related dementia.”

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) told CNN, “I’m not one who gets personal. But when it’s so profound, that you have a prosecutor take note of it, I think it’s something to pay attention to. I’m not trying to take a cheap shot. … Let’s say that was the CEO of a company. What would their board of directors be asking for this evening?”

Former Brexit Leader Nigel Farage told Sky News Australia Joe Biden “clearly has senile dementia,” and is “holy unfit” to be leader of the free world.”

“The real question is, when do the Democrats ditch him? They cannot go into a general election, with this man in this steep decline,” Farage said.

A February 6 NBC poll showed 76% of voters are concerned about Biden’s age, compared with 61% who have concerns about Trump’s legal troubles.

Poll Question: At 81 years old, Joe Biden does not have the necessary mental and physical health to be president for a second term.

62% – major concerns; 14% – moderate concerns; 13% – minor concerns; 11% – no real concerns.

Only 48% of respondents had concerns about Donald Trump’s mental acuity.

Of course, at stage of the game, we need to worry that Biden’s last-minute replacement candidate could end up being Michelle Obama. God help us.