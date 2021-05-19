Photo Credit: CBS 'Face the Nation' screen grab via YouTube

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israeli intelligence personnel shared intelligence with the United States that revealed the Hamas terror intelligence headquarters that was operating in the same Gaza City building with Associated Press and Al Jazeera.

Advertisement



“We share all the intelligence with our American friends,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an exclusive interview this past Sunday on the CBS Network’s “Face the Nation” program.

“The intelligence we had is about an intelligence office for [Hamas] housed in that building that plots and organizes terrorist attacks on Israeli civilians,” Netanyahu said. “It is a perfectly legit target.

“Just imagine what would have happened if you had 2900 rockets fired on Washington and New York and other cities, I think you

would understand our position; I think you do, actually.”