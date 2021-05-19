Photo Credit: CBS 'Face the Nation' screen grab via YouTube
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on CBS Network's 'Face the Nation' on May 16 2021

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israeli intelligence personnel shared intelligence with the United States that revealed the Hamas terror intelligence headquarters that was operating in the same Gaza City building with Associated Press and Al Jazeera.

“We share all the intelligence with our American friends,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an exclusive interview this past Sunday on the CBS Network’s “Face the Nation” program.

“The intelligence we had is about an intelligence office for [Hamas] housed in that building that plots and organizes terrorist attacks on Israeli civilians,” Netanyahu said. “It is a perfectly legit target.

“Just imagine what would have happened if you had 2900 rockets fired on Washington and New York and other cities, I think you
would understand our position; I think you do, actually.”

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
