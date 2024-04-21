Photo Credit: Netzach Yehuda Association

An anti-Israel NGO is behind a State Department plan to impose sanctions on the Israeli military’s haredi religious battalion, according to the head of the NGO Monitor watchdog organization.

The US allegedly plans to impose sanctions on the Netzah Yehuda IDF unit, according to multiple reports by Israeli and US media earlier this week.

On Mach 3rd, 2024, the Jerusalem-based NGO Monitor research institute published a report about the anti-Israel lawfare efforts of the Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN), an NGO whose officials have ties to the Muslim Brotherhood and have voiced support for the Hamas terrorist group.

The report showed a submission by the NGO against the Netzah Yehuda Unit: “In October 2022, DAWN submitted a Leahy Law referral of the Israeli Army’s Netzah Yehuda Battalion to the US State Department for alleged “systematic and widespread abuses,” including the killing of a Palestinian American citizen.”

In addition to submitting the report that led to the upcoming sanction, DAWN has initiated several campaigns against the IDF, including a campaign where they gathered a list of IDF commander’s names and submitted them for persecution.

In December 2023, DAWN submitted a list of 40 senior Israeli commanders to the International Criminal Court prosecutor in The Hague, urging an investigation into their “planning, ordering, and executing Israel’s indiscriminate bombardment, wanton destruction, and mass killing of civilians in Gaza.”

The anti-Israel NGO posted to its website “Wanted” type posters, or “Prime Suspect” cards featuring the photos of IDF officers with their names, ranks and purported roles, including those of IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi and IDF Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari.

“The reported sanctions to be imposed by the US State Department on IDF combat units and individuals stem directly from a coordinated campaign by extreme political NGOs,” said Professor Gerald Steinberg, Founder, and President of NGO Monitor.

Anti-Israel NGO DAWN has Links to Muslim Brotherhood

“Currently, the leading NGO is DAWN, a US-based tax-exempt organization that has intensified its legal attacks against Israeli officials since October 7,” he said.

“DAWN has officials connected to the Muslim Brotherhood, as well as to the most notorious antisemitic and anti-Israel groups. The fact that only 44 percent of DAWN’s $2.1 million income is transparent raises questions regarding the remaining 56 percent,” Steinberg pointed out.

“It cannot be ruled out that [the funding] comes from foreign government sources.

“We know that DAWN has an extensive list of targets and is not interested in stopping with one IDF unit or a few individuals,” Steinberg warned.

“Any decision based on these unreliable sources will not withstand examination based on due diligence. It would be advisable for any government entity to refrain from relying on such groups, as they misuse their influence and authority to politically target the only Jewish state.”

If the sanctions are imposed, they could result in the withdrawal of US military assistance — such as weapons and funding for training — from Netzah Yehuda soldiers, who are currently fighting against Hams in Gaza.

In response to the reports, the Israel Defense Forces issued a statement defending the battalion.

IDF: Netzach Yehuda is ‘Professionally and Bravely’ Conducting Operations

“The IDF Netzah Yehuda Battalion soldiers are currently participating in the war effort in the Gaza Strip,” the IDF said.

“The battalion is professionally and bravely conducting operations in accordance to the IDF Code of Ethics and with full commitment to international law.

“In recent years, the battalion’s soldiers have been at the heart of operational duties working around the clock in order to protect Israeli civilians, while being a leading battalion with regards to recruitment of ultra-Orthodox citizens to the IDF,” the military said.

And then, plausible deniability: “The reports regarding sanctions against the Netzah Yehuda Battalion are not currently known to the IDF.

“Should such a decision be made on the matter, its consequences will be reviewed. The IDF remains committed to continue to examine exceptional incidents professionally and according to law.”