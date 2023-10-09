Photo Credit: Andrew Netzler / Wikimedia

European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi, a member of the European Union’s European Commission, has announced the EU has decided to suspend all payments to the Palestinian Authority (PA).

Following the launch of a barbaric war against Israeli civilians by Hamas this weekend, the European Union halted its development aid payments to the PA.

The EU said it is placing 691 million euros ($728 million) of support “under review” after the Hamas assault on Israel, Várhelyi said Monday. “All payments immediately suspended. All projects put under review.”

All new budget proposals, including those for 2023, are postponed until further notice, the commissioner said, writing in a tweet, “Comprehensive assessment of the whole portfolio.”