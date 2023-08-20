Photo Credit: Billie Grace Ward / Wikimedia /https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:FDNY_10_House_(37436010156).jpg
FDNY 10 House engine, August 19, 2017

A fire that broke out in a store on Lee Street in Williamsburg, NY has spread to at least nine additional stores on the block, on Sunday. At least two firemen from the FDNY have been reported injured in the blaze. Five firefighting teams are on site, according to ABC News.

Advertisement


No civilians have been reported injured.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIsrael Spending Billions to Improve Quality of Life in Arab Communities
Next articleOne Fall Away from Oblivion: An Interview with Victor Davis Hanson
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR