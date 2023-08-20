Photo Credit: Billie Grace Ward / Wikimedia /https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:FDNY_10_House_(37436010156).jpg

A fire that broke out in a store on Lee Street in Williamsburg, NY has spread to at least nine additional stores on the block, on Sunday. At least two firemen from the FDNY have been reported injured in the blaze. Five firefighting teams are on site, according to ABC News.

? We are aware of a serious fire in south Williamsburg right now, on Lee Ave between Keap & Hooper St. FDNY has responded and is still at the scene. Please avoid the area to be safe. We’re ready to support folks who are affected by the fire and smoke. pic.twitter.com/GsElu3b8UQ — Julia Salazar (@JuliaCarmel__) August 20, 2023

No civilians have been reported injured.

Multiple stores are on fire in the Williamsburg area of Brooklyn, NYC.

Two firefighters have been injured battling the fire in Williamsburg that has engulfed seven stores on Lee Avenue and Williamsburg Street West. FDNY has now transmitted a 5th alarm as the fire continues. pic.twitter.com/YZcfERmBrr — Dee Dee Weeks (@DeeDeeWeeks) August 20, 2023