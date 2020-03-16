Photo Credit: Bill de Blasio's Facebook page

New York City Public Schools are closing effective immediately, due to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Sunday in a briefing from City Hall.

“School is canceled at minimum till Monday, April 20th,” he said, “at maximum, the entire 2019 / 2020 school year. Remote learning will begin on Monday, March 23rd, a week from tomorrow.

“To say the least, this is a very troubling moment, a moment where I am just distraught at having to take this action,” he added. “But I became convinced over the course of today that there was no other choice.”

Five people have died of the virus in New York City and there are 329 people who have been diagnosed with the illness, according to the New York Post.