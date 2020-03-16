Photo Credit: Bill de Blasio's Facebook page
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio

New York City Public Schools are closing effective immediately, due to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Sunday in a briefing from City Hall.

“School is canceled at minimum till Monday, April 20th,” he said, “at maximum, the entire 2019 / 2020 school year. Remote learning will begin on Monday, March 23rd, a week from tomorrow.

Advertisement

“To say the least, this is a very troubling moment, a moment where I am just distraught at having to take this action,” he added. “But I became convinced over the course of today that there was no other choice.”

Five people have died of the virus in New York City and there are 329 people who have been diagnosed with the illness, according to the New York Post.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleJewish American Leaders Rise to Coronavirus Challenge
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...