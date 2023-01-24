Photo Credit: MEMRI

Anti-Israel activists from the Samidoun and Within Our Lifetime organizations held a “day of rage” this past weekend in New York City’s iconic Grand Central Station.

Samidoun, the “Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network” was founded by members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terrorist organization and is also designated as a terrorist organization by the State of Israel.

It’s not clear how some 80 haters were permitted to use space in one of the city’s most important transit hubs to call for the destruction of the State of Israel and the freedom of “all Palestinian prisoners” incarcerated for terror attacks on civilians.

However, according to FightBack!News, dozens of NYPD police officers were mobilized in an attempt to silence the rally and “repeatedly confronted the organizers.”

After the chants, protesters marched around the inside of the concourse, and then moved outside where they briefly blocked traffic before returning inside to complete the demonstration.

Footage of the rally was posted on social media by ‘Within Our Lifetime’ and by journalist Christopher Leon Johnson, according to the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), which transcribed and uploaded the footage to its site.

The demonstrators called for the release of Ahmad Sa’adat, leader of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terrorist organization, who is serving a 30-year sentence in Israel for orchestrating the 2001 assassination of Israeli cabinet member Rehavam Ze’evi.

The activists also called for the release of Ahmad Manasra, a Palestinian Authority youth incarcerated in Israel for the attempted murder of an Israeli teen.

The protesters called for the destruction of the State of Israel and the murder of those living within. They also called for the murder of Jews worldwide in a chant to “globalize the intifada”.

“Free them all, Zionism must fall!” the protesters chanted. “With our spirit and our blood, we will redeem you, O Palestine!” they yelled. “We don’t want no two states, we want all of it!” they chanted.

Other slogans chanted by the protesters included: “Five, six, seven, eight, crush the settler Zionist State!” and “Globalize the Intifada!”

The protesters were also led in a chant as follows:

Chant leader: “Settler, settler, go back home!”

Protesters: “Settler, settler, go back home!”

Chant leader: “Palestine is ours alone!”

Protesters: “Palestine is ours alone!”

Chant leader: “This is unacceptable!”

Protesters: “This is unacceptable!”

Chant leader: “Jerusalem is our capital!”

Protesters: “Jerusalem is our capital!”

Chant leader: “Intifada, Intifada…”

Protesters: “Intifada, Intifada…”

Chant leader: “Long live the Intifada!”

Protesters: “Long live the Intifada!”

Chant leader: “Intifada, Intifada…”

Protesters: “Intifada, Intifada…”

Chant leader: “Globalize the Intifada!”

Protesters: “Globalize the Intifada!”