Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Chalagi7

New York City’s public school system will be closed effective Thursday November 19, according to an email sent on Wednesday by School Chancellor Richard A. Carranzo to the city’s school principals.

The school system has been open for in-person classes since the start of the year, a period of just eight weeks. However, Mayor Bill de Blasio warned that if the city were to reach a three percent test positivity average over a seven day period, the school system would be shut down as a way to battle a rising second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement



Thus far, there has been no announcement of closures by any of the Jewish day schools or yeshivahs.