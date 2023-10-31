Photo Credit: IDF

It appears the New York Times has taken a step beyond its usual hate-and-hit pieces aimed at Israel and Orthodox Jews in New York and is now helping out Hamas by publishing specific information about Israel Defense Forces movements in Gaza.

On Monday (October 30), the Grey Lady laid out a map of Israeli military positions in Gaza, including type of vehicles and approximate size involved.

With the subheading “Where Israeli troops are encircling Gaza City,” the article opined, “Israel’s military appears to be approaching Gaza City from at least three sides. Photos, videos and satellite imagery show lines of armored vehicles advancing from Gaza’s northern border and taking up positions near a major road farther north.”

Can’t get much more specific than that, unless you are wearing a green IDF uniform.

Furthermore, as pointed out by the Elder of Ziyon blog, “How is this not a violation of US law against aiding terror organizations?” The US State Department designated Hamas as a foreign terrorist organization in October 1997.

According to the US State Department, “It is unlawful for a person in the United States to knowingly provide “material support or resources” to a designated FTO (foreign terrorist organization).

The legal criteria for designation of a foreign terror organization includes the following: “The organization’s terrorist activity or terrorism must threaten the security of U.S. nationals or the national security (national defense, foreign relations, or the economic interests) of the United States.”

The term “material support or resources” is defined in 18. U.S.C. § 2339A(b)(1) as ” any property, tangible or intangible, or service, including currency or monetary instruments or financial securities, financial services, lodging, training, expert advice or assistance, safehouses, false documentation or identification, communications equipment, facilities, weapons, lethal substances, explosives, personnel (1 or more individuals who maybe or include oneself), and transportation, except medicine or religious materials.” 18 U.S.C. § 2339A(b)(2) provides that for these purposes “the term ‘training’ means instruction or teaching designed to impart a specific skill, as opposed to general knowledge.” 18 U.S.C. § 2339A(b)(3) further provides that for these purposes the term ‘expert advice or assistance’ means advice or assistance derived from scientific, technical or other specialized knowledge.’’

Just sayin’ …