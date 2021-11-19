Photo Credit: NYPD Hate Crimes

The NYPD Hate Crimes unit on Thursday tweeted that it was looking for a man who on 11/18/21, around 2 PM, at Broadway and W. 3rd Street, (the 6th Precinct) grabbed a yarmulke from the head of a man, 34 (from the picture the cops issued it appears the grabber was an African American, and from the fact that the grabbed item was a yarmulke we can deduce the victim was Jewish – DI). The victim demanded the return of his yarmulke, the individual threw it back and made an anti-Semitic statement. If you know anything about the perpetrator, kindly call NYPD Tips, 1-800-577-TIPS.

According to the police, the victim and his attacker did not know each other.

The NYPD hate crime statistics through October 31, 2021, show that hate crimes have increased most noticeably against the city’s Asian community, 343% over 2020. Next were Muslims – 267% over the previous year. Hate crimes against Jews in the city have increased by 48%, and against Whites by 70%.

However, in the number of hate crimes, Jews remain the biggest victims, with 164 attacks compared with 111 in 2020. Asians have been the victims of hate crimes in 124 cases in 2021, compared with the previous years. No other group comes close.

Overall, hate crimes so far in 2021 have reached 466 cases, compared to 238 in 2021, an increase of 96%.