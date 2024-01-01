Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Becker1999 from Columbus, OH

A pro-Hamas activist coalition called “Shut it down for Gaza” tried their level best Sunday night to ruin New Year’s Eve celebrations in New York City but failed to make a significant dent in any of the festivities.



People appear to be sick to the teeth of having to dodge bellowing terrorist supporters while trying to get wherever they’re going during the holiday weekends, and have not been shy about sharing those sentiments on social media.

In New York City, the protesters gathered at Columbus Circle and began marching down Central Park South to Fifth Avenue, waving Palestinian Authority flags and chanting their standard refrain, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” The phrase is code for replacing the State of Israel and its Jews with a Judenrein Palestinian Authority state.

NOW: Protestors are marching east on 59th Street alongside Central Park pic.twitter.com/nHBlsJpZ5V — katie smith (@probablyreadit) December 31, 2023

While calling for the annihilation of the State of Israel and its Jews, the protesters also carried a banner declaring “By any means necessary,” provided by the anti-Israel “Within Our Lifetime” organization. The group also typically calls to “globalize the intifada” at its various demonstrations, while paradoxically claiming Israel is carrying out a “genocide” against Arabs in Gaza and the Palestinian Authority.

Needless to say, “by any means necessary” includes justifying the horrific atrocities perpetrated by Hamas and allied terrorists on October 7th during their invasion of southern Israel and massacre of more than 1,200 people. Another 250 were abducted by the terrorists and their Gaza supporters, who dragged the victims into captivity in Gaza.

The Within Our Lifetime organization also called on New Yorkers to “Flood JFK for Gaza” at 2 pm Monday, January 1, by taking various routes to reach the Air Train that goes to Terminal 4 at JFK International Airport in Queens. Terminal 4 is the terminal for international airlines flying to and from Israel and elsewhere in the Middle East.

“If the air train is successfully shut down, rally in the stations and DM (direct message) us footage of the interruptions on IG (Instagram),” the organization urged its followers on the X social media platform. “Bring flags, keffiyehs, signs, banners and decorate your cars!”

The “Flood” exhortation, incidentally, is a bald reference to the war launched by Hamas against Israel on October 7th, which the terror group named “Al Aqsa Flood,” claiming that the Al Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem is “in danger” of being “conquered” by Israel. The fact that Israel gained control over the Temple Mount and the rest of the ancient eternal Jewish capital, Jerusalem during the 1967 Six Day War — more than half a century ago — still manages to conveniently escape their notice.

On December 25, the WOL led an event called “All out for Palestine! Christmas is cancelled!” and one week prior to that, the same group helped lead a raucous march and demonstration calling for genocide of Jews in Israel that began at Grand Central Station and continued with a stop at the Port Authority Bus Terminal before a final protest held at Penn Station.

New York City police were and still are out in droves across the city on this secular New Year’s Day to ensure groups like WOL do not disrupt the festivities.