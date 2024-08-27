Photo Credit: Yossi Ifergan
Qaid Farhan al-Qadi at Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva following his rescue from Hamas captivity in Gaza, by Israeli special forces. August 27, 2024

Israeli Bedouin citizen Qaid Farhan al-Qadi, a father of 11 from the Negev city of Rahat, has a special name for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “Abu Yair.”

Al-Qadi was rescued Tuesday morning from Hamas captivity in Gaza by Israeli special forces, and had a warm conversation with the prime minister upon his arrival back in Israel.

IDF Frees Israeli Bedouin Hostage From Hamas Tunnel in Gaza

Following is the transcript of their Hebrew-language conversation.

Prime Minister Netanyahu: “Farhan, hello to you my friend. Welcome back!”

Farhan Qadi: “Hello; welcome. Hello Bibi, Abu [father of] Yair!”

Prime Minister Netanyahu: “Farhan, I am so happy to speak with you.”

Farhan Qadi: “I am also happy. I have been waiting for this moment. I swear to you, Abu Yair.”

Prime Minister Netanyahu: “Tell me, have you already met with your family?”

Farhan Qadi: “Yes, two of my children are here.”

Prime Minister Netanyahu: “I want you to know that we are truly moved from the depth of our hearts, for both you and your family.”

Farhan Qadi: “I thank you for this work, that you have reached a situation in which I see my family and am here. You truly did sacred work. There are other people who are waiting.”

Prime Minister Netanyahu: “I want you to know that are not forgetting anyone, just like we did not forget you. We are committed to returning everyone, without exception.”

Farhan Qadi: “I thank you very much. I invite you, Abu Yair.”

Prime Minister Netanyahu: “Thank you. I would like you to embrace your family and I want you to know that the entire people of Israel embraces you, and the others. We will bring them.”

Farhan Qadi: “Thank you. May it be God’s will. Thank you very much.”

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

