Israeli Bedouin citizen Qaid Farhan al-Qadi, a father of 11 from the Negev city of Rahat, has a special name for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “Abu Yair.”

Al-Qadi was rescued Tuesday morning from Hamas captivity in Gaza by Israeli special forces, and had a warm conversation with the prime minister upon his arrival back in Israel.

Following is the transcript of their Hebrew-language conversation.

Prime Minister Netanyahu: “Farhan, hello to you my friend. Welcome back!”

Farhan Qadi: “Hello; welcome. Hello Bibi, Abu [father of] Yair!”

Prime Minister Netanyahu: “Farhan, I am so happy to speak with you.”

Farhan Qadi: “I am also happy. I have been waiting for this moment. I swear to you, Abu Yair.”

Prime Minister Netanyahu: “Tell me, have you already met with your family?”

Farhan Qadi: “Yes, two of my children are here.”

Prime Minister Netanyahu: “I want you to know that we are truly moved from the depth of our hearts, for both you and your family.”

Farhan Qadi: “I thank you for this work, that you have reached a situation in which I see my family and am here. You truly did sacred work. There are other people who are waiting.”

Prime Minister Netanyahu: “I want you to know that are not forgetting anyone, just like we did not forget you. We are committed to returning everyone, without exception.”

Farhan Qadi: “I thank you very much. I invite you, Abu Yair.”

Prime Minister Netanyahu: “Thank you. I would like you to embrace your family and I want you to know that the entire people of Israel embraces you, and the others. We will bring them.”

Farhan Qadi: “Thank you. May it be God’s will. Thank you very much.”

