Photo Credit: courtesy David Weiss

A ‘Rally for Trump’ Caravan on Tuesday drove from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, with more than 100 vehicles that had traveled from around the Jewish State to join the event.

(All photos are courtesy of David Weiss)

Attorney Marc Zell, head of Republicans Overseas Israel, said the event, organized by the Trump Campaign offices in Israel, concluded with a gathering in Jerusalem.

“We’re here to say that when we come to express our support for Donald Trump, we do it peacefully,” Zell said, “unlike what happened in New York when our friends there were attacked by violent people.

“We’re against violence; we’re for peace,” Zell said in a reference to attacks by Antifa rioters this weekend aimed at the Jews For Trump convoys in New York.

“We’re for supporting this president who brought peace to the Middle East. It’s like a dream that’s happening here.

“As far as the polls are concerned, I know everyone is saying, ‘Biden is leading’ and maybe ‘it’s really close.’ But we have some different information about that. We expect some very surprising things on November third.”