Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

US Senators and members of Congress have announced that they will join the fight to prevent an Israeli construction freeze in Judea and Samaria, head of the Samaria Regional Council Yossi Dagan says.

Dagan is in Washington for a series of meetings with members of Congress and the US Senate, as part of a battle against the Biden administration’s demand for a “construction restraint” for Israelis living in Judea and Samaria.

Advertisement



Dagan met with more than 20 members of the Senate and Congress, both Republicans and Democrats.

Republican Congressman Bob Good (VA-05) told Dagan “I am happy to be here with my friend from Israel. We stand by your side strongly and we respect and support your rights.”

Congressman Chris Smith (R-NJ) expressed strong support for Samaria and thanked Dagan “for the vision you presented here, I want you to know there is great hope and expectation of better days. You are proof that despite the pressures, you are ready to face them.”

Congressman Andy Barr (R-KY 6th District) excitedly recounted the tour with Dagan in Samaria about two years ago and said that “we stand by your side and our relationship is inseparable “.

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann of Tennessee told the people of Samaria that “I am your great supporter, you are wonderful and Samaria is wonderful.”

“We will not allow a construction freeze in Judea and Samaria, neither in this government nor in any other government ” Dagan stated Wednesday.

He emphasized that “the responsibility for construction in Judea and Samaria lies solely with the Israeli government. Construction cannot be hung on the US administration. The decision and responsibility is not Biden’s but only of the Israeli government led by Naftali Bennett. As I said to the previous government I say now – no government will be able to hide behind the US statements, especially after all the meetings I have here with both Republican and Democratic members of Congress. The Israeli government has no reason not to approve construction in Judea and Samaria.”

Dagan added that “the purpose of the meetings is to create a coalition of partners for the State of Israel and Israel’s presence in Judea and Samaria who will fight together to build and strengthen Israel’s presence in Judea and Samaria.”

“The reactions are excellent, Samaria has good friends in the US and they stand by our side, as a result of the meetings a strong and very influential group was formed,” he shared.