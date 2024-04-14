Photo Credit: Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on Saturday night issued the following statement regarding Iran’s Strikes Against Israel:

At the direction of President Biden, US forces in the Middle East on April 13 intercepted dozens of missiles and UAVs en route to Israel, launched from Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen. Our forces remain postured to protect U.S. troops and partners in the region, provide further support for Israel’s defense, and enhance regional stability. We condemn these reckless and unprecedented attacks by Iran and its proxies, and we call on Iran to immediately halt any further attacks, including from its proxy forces, and to de-escalate tensions. We do not seek conflict with Iran, but we will not hesitate to act to protect our forces and support the defense of Israel. I am grateful for the professionalism and the skill of the brave US troops who took part in today’s actions and who continue to stand guard to prevent further conflict or escalation. I will continue to monitor the situation closely and consult with our allies and partners.

According to US officials cited by CNN, the US military intercepted more than 70 drones and at least three ballistic missiles launched by Iran toward Israel.

An official revealed that US warships in the eastern Mediterranean intercepted the ballistic missiles, while US fighter jets were actively involved in shooting down the drones, as mentioned by another official.

Additionally, a senior US official stated that Iran launched over 100 ballistic missiles toward Israel in total.