US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was unequivocal Wednesday in his condemnation of the International Court of Justice at The Hague calling the chief justice of the Court a “raving antisemite.” The Court is hearing a case brought against Israel by South Africa accusing the Jewish State of committing “genocide” in the war started by Hamas terrorists in Gaza.



The prosecutor of the international Court is seeking arrest warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing the two Israeli leaders of war crimes and crimes against humanity alongside Hamas terrorist leaders Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif.

Graham, who is visiting Israel for the fifth time since the outbreak of the Iron Swords War, met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem.

Also attending the meeting were the Strategic Affairs Minister, the Prime Minister’s Military Secretary, and the Prime Minister’s Foreign Policy Advisor.

Netanyahu called the senator a “true friend of Israel and the Jewish People,” thanking him for his unwavering support of Israel’s right to defend itself and his strong stand against the accusations against Israel by the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

“This is one of the most challenging times for the State of Israel since its founding,” Graham commented. “There are so many problems and challenges to overcome, but one of the problems you never have to worry about is America.

“I promise you that we will do all we can, Mr. Prime Minister, to hold the ICC accountable for this outrage against the people of Israel, a slap in the face to your judiciary,” Graham said.

“To the International Court of Justice, you’re a joke. The head judge of the ICJ is a raving antisemite,” Graham added.

Graham has been consistent in his commitment to the security of the State of Israel.

“We have no better friend, and I mean it, than Senator Lindsey Graham,” Netanyahu said.