Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Israel Defense Forces are continuing to battle Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza, specifically in the city of Jabalya, where bodies were found of the Israeli hostages murdered during the start of the war on October 7.

The 7th Brigade Combat Team, consisting of armored, engineering, paratrooper and Givati infantry battalions, is fighting in a dense area in the heart of the city, eliminating terrorists and operating on terrorist infrastructure in the area.

This week IDF troops killed a terrorist armed with a rocket-propelled grenade launcher (RPG), and located dozens of weapons near a mosque in the city, in addition to raiding rocket-launching facilities.

The terrorist with the RPG was spotted by Unit 636. Another terrorist who was in the area also tried to attack the troops and was immediately eliminated as well.

IDF troops also raided dozens of rocket launching compounds, destroyed the launchers and neutralized terrorist compounds in a new section of the city which up to this point had been left untouched.

The troops located multiple tunnel shafts and destroyed them, while soldiers of the Rotem Battalion raided a combat compound near a mosque and located dozens of weapons, components for preparing explosives inside suitcases, dozens of grenades, military equipment and ammunition.

The troops are using the Fire Control Center and cooperating with Unit 636 to identify armed terrorists in the area and direct fire to eliminate them.