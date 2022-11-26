Photo Credit: Mark Taylor from Rockville, USA

Television personality Whoopi Goldberg is under fire following comments in which she appeared to question the categorization of the Taliban and Hamas as terrorist organizations.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The View,” when one of the show’s other hosts, Sara Haines, noted how U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) has compared Israel to “organized terrorist communities” such as Hamas and the Taliban, Goldberg responded, “Depends on who you talk to.”

Advertisement



Among a flurry of social media reaction to Goldberg’s remark, Andrew Ghalili, a senior policy analyst at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, tweeted that those who disagree with the description of the Taliban and Hamas as terrorist groups “are terrorist-sympathizing bigots.”

Whoopi Goldberg, it's indisputable that Hamas is a terrorist organization. And Sara Haines (@sarahaines), it doesn't take an expert to know that there's no moral equivalence between the US/Israel and Hamas/Taliban.

Blasting @RepMTG's behavior but giving pass to @IlhanMN = problem pic.twitter.com/IdTTAOWPuM — Jackson Richman (@jacksonrichman) November 22, 2022

Earlier this year, Goldberg sparked a controversy when she denied the Nazis’ racist motives, saying on “The View” that “the Holocaust isn’t about race. It’s about man’s inhumanity to man.”

Goldberg’s latest comments add to the recent wave of antisemitism controversies surrounding celebrities, including the rapper Ye and basketball player Kyrie Irving.