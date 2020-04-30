Photo Credit: YouTube screen grab / PMW

The Twitter and Instagram social networking sites have both taken steps to silence the hateful language of Sbarro terrorist Ahlam al-Tamimi, the killer who played a key role in the 2001 Hamas suicide bombing of the Jerusalem pizza restaurant.

The two social networking sites both removed the terrorist’s accounts this week after being notified by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) on April 23 that Tamimi was violating their policies and using their platforms to promote hatred and violence.

However, as the ADL noted in a statement, neither social networking site bothered to ever remove Tamimi on their own volition, and she has created multiple accounts to disseminate her poisonous hate.

“This was at least the eighth time in recent years that Tamimi had created and exploited a profile on Instagram or Twitter in order to propagate hate.

“There has not been a single time Twitter or Instagram has taken down these accounts on their own accord. Instead, it has taken civil society complaints to flag the content and get the company to remove her account.”

During the attack on Sbarro, 15 civilians were murdered – among them seven children – and 130 others were maimed and wounded.

Meet Ahlam Ahmad Al-Tamimi. She’s on the @FBI‘s list of most wanted terrorists. She’s Wanted For Murder of 2 U.S. Citizens including Malki Roth. There is a $5 million reward for information leading to her arrest. She lives in Jordan.#justiceformalki pic.twitter.com/F9YcqLb3RY — Dexter Van Zile (@dextervanzile) November 20, 2019

Tamimi was arrested, convicted and in the process of serving 16 life sentences in the Israel Prison System for her role in the bombing when she was freed in 2011 as part of the “prisoner swap deal” to free IDF soldier Gilad Shalit, held hostage in Gaza by Hamas terrorists for more than five years.

She immediately moved to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, where she lives to this day, free as a bird, crowing proudly about her role in the murder of Jews and Israelis, and stating her only regret was that more were not killed.

Terrorist Ahlam Al-Tamimi Shares Photos Of Bombing She Facilitated, Lauds Hamas Leaders & Martyrs, Promotes TV Show https://t.co/F14Qa8ijci pic.twitter.com/A74Vx8f6Fm — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) March 16, 2017

The United States Department of Justice has also attempted to secure Tamimi’s extradition from Jordan (the US and Jordan have an extradition treaty between the two nations) after filing a criminal complaint against her in 2013 for the deaths of two US citizens in the Sbarro attack. Nevertheless, despite its treaty with the US, Jordan has refused to extradite Tamimi to the United States.

Clearly, Jordan’s support for Arab terrorism still ranks above its treaties with Western allies.

According to the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), Tamimi was placed on the FBI’s Most Wanted Terrorists list on March 14, 2017, and was being charged by the US Department of Justice with conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction against US nationals outside the US resulting in death.

She had already been on Twitter since October 2013, and had thus far tweeted 1,228 from her Twitter account with 5,949 followers, posting 345 photos and videos, including those of the scene at the Sbarro bombing.