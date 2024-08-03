Photo Credit: Chad McNeeley / US Department of Defense

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has ordered the deployment additional warships, naval cruisers and fighter jets to the Middle East ahead of what is expected to be a regional escalation starting with a massive attack against Israel by Iran and its proxies from Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Iraq, the Palestinian Authority and Gaza.

“Since the horrific Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, the Secretary of Defense has reiterated that the United States will protect our personnel and interests in the region, including our ironclad commitment to the defense of Israel,” Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said Friday in a statement on America’s force posture in the Middle East.

“Secretary Austin has ordered adjustments to US military posture designed to improve US force protection, to increase support for the defense of Israel, and to ensure the United States is prepared to respond to various contingencies,” Singh said.

Austin has ordered the USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN Carrier Strike Group to replace the USS THEODORE ROOSEVELT Carrier Strike Group, currently on deployment in the Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility.

In addition, Austin ordered additional ballistic missile defense-capable cruisers and destroyers to the US European Command (EUCOM) and US Central Command (CENTCOM) regions, and increasing US readiness to deploy additional land-based ballistic missile defense.

Austin has also ordered the deployment of an additional fighter squadron to the Middle East.

“These posture adjustments add to the broad range of capabilities the US military maintains in the region, including the USS WASP Amphibious Ready Group / Marine Expeditionary Unit (ARG/MEU) operating in the Eastern Mediterranean,” Singh said.

“As we have demonstrated since October and again in April, the United States’ global defense is dynamic and the Department of Defense retains the capability to deploy on short notice to meet evolving national security threats.

“The United States also remains intently focused on de-escalating tensions in the region and pushing for a ceasefire as part of a hostage deal to bring the hostages home and end the war in Gaza,” Singh added.

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has spoken twice with his American counterpart within the past 72 hours.

Gallant provided Austin with a situation assessment on the recent security developments as the two men discussed defense cooperation between Israel and the United States as Iran and its proxies ramp up preparations for war.

The Israeli minister also discussed the “critical timing as it relates to the hostage issue, and his commitment to ensuring the return of hostages,” his office said in a communique.

“The minister emphasized Israel’s commitment to achieving an agreement swiftly and ensuring the return of hostages to Israel” and raised the importance of working together with a coalition of partners and allies to ensure regional stability and security.”

Gallant again expressed his appreciation to Secretary Austin and the Biden administration for their commitment to Israel’s security and the “unprecedented cooperation in all areas of defense” as well.

