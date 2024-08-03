Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran is allegedly planning to carry out its Big Attack against Israel on Tisha B’Av, a day of on which multiple, historic tragedies befell the Jewish People, according to Western intelligence sources who spoke this weekend with Sky News Arabia.

But because this plan has been announced in mainstream media, it may in fact be an attempt at disinformation, so take the rest of this article with a grain of the best sea salt you can find.

According to the report, quoted by Israel’s Channel 14 News, the Iranian attack will be coordinated with its top proxy, the Hezbollah terrorist army in Lebanon.

Both Iran and Hezbollah are seeking to avenge this week’s assassinations of two primary terror leaders: Hezbollah’s “chief of staff” Fuad Shukr (killed in Beirut) and Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh (killed during a visit to Tehran).

Tisha B’Av is the date of the destruction of both Holy Temples in Jerusalem along with other major disasters in Jewish history, including the conquest of Jerusalem. It is one of the two most important fast days in the Jewish faith and is the saddest day on the Jewish calendar.

Iran and Hezbollah, along with other terror groups in the Middle East, place great emphasis on the importance of symbols, and their impact on the Jewish People.

Tisha B’Av symbolizes historic trauma for Jews, with its images of destruction and ruin of Israel’s eternal capital, Jerusalem, the butchering of the Jews of Beitar, the 1290 expulsion of England’s Jews and the 1492 banishment of all Jews from Spain.

Fifty years ago, one of the most hard-fought wars in the history of the State of Israel was launched on October 6, 1973 by surrounding Arab nations on the most solemn day in the Jewish faith – Yom Kippur, which that year fell on the Holy Sabbath.

The current war launched against Israel by Hamas terrorists in Gaza began with the butchering of 1,200 people and abduction of 255 hostages on October 7, 2023: the date on which the most joyous holiday in Judaism, Simchat Torah, coincided with the Holy Sabbath.

