Photo Credit: CENTCOM/X
Aid trucks driving onto the US-built temporary floating pier off the Gaza coast, May 17, 2024.

At least two — and possibly more — US Navy vessels ran aground in Ashdod this weekend while trying to retrieve a part of the JLOTS temporary pier that broke off due to the high winds and choppy waters of the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Gaza.

The $320 million floating pier was built by the US Navy to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza via a maritime corridor between the enclave and Cyprus, where the aid is first inspected by Israeli security personnel.

The first vessel ran aground while trying to retrieve the broken part. A second vessel then also ran aground while trying to retrieve the part. A third vessel also became involved, trying to free the ships that ran aground in the port city of Ashdod.

Israeli security forces were assisting in the effort to free the vessels. No injuries were reported. The pier is continuing to function, CENTCOM said.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

