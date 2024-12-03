Photo Credit: Elbit Systems

The Israeli Ministry of Defense’s Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D) announced Tuesday the completion of contracts with Elbit Systems, valued at approximately $40 million. The agreements will see Elbit Systems deliver cutting-edge drones and autonomous systems to enhance the operational capacity of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The advanced systems, developed in collaboration with the IDF’s Ground Forces and Elbit Systems, are tailored for diverse missions, including precise intelligence gathering and targeted strikes.

Under the contracts, signed by the Ministry’s Director General, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir, Elbit Systems will supply:

Intelligence-collection drones capable of operating in “Seek & Strike” swarms and within intelligence platoons.

Mission-specific drones equipped with advanced intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, as well as terrain dominance and attack capabilities for combat forces.

Miniature strike drones designed for urban combat scenarios.

Elbit Systems will also provide resilient communication systems to support these unmanned technologies, reinforcing the IDF’s autonomous combat capabilities.

Brig. Gen. Yehuda Almakias, head of DDR&D’s R&D department, emphasized the critical role of unmanned aerial systems in modern warfare. “The UAS domain enables efficient, precise, and scalable intelligence gathering and strike missions,” he said. “Since the outbreak of war, these orders have joined many others placed with Elbit Systems and other defense industries to ensure our troops are equipped for optimal battlefield performance. The DDR&D remains committed to maintaining Israel’s technological edge and supporting current military operations.”

Elbit Systems’ Executive Vice President for C4I and Cyber, Haim Delmar, hailed the contracts as a testament to the IDF’s confidence in the company’s technology. “Our Robotics and Autonomous Systems (RAS) capabilities, particularly in drones, are at the forefront of innovation,” Delmar said. “We are dedicated to delivering sophisticated, reliable solutions that enhance operational dominance and battlefield control, meeting our customers’ evolving needs through continuous innovation.”

The agreement underscores the ongoing partnership between the Ministry of Defense and Elbit Systems, bolstering Israel’s position as a leader in defense technology amidst escalating regional challenges.

