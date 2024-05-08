Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

A senior American official confirmed Wednesday morning that last week, the US delayed the shipment of 3,500 bombs to Israel for fear that they would be used in Rafah. Republicans in Congress told Kan11 News, “We know there are delays in shipments — and we are trying to figure out how much. We asked for clarification from the government.”

The shipment was supposed to include 1,800 bombs weighing 2,000 lbs. and 1,700 bombs weighing 500 lbs. American officials stated they were reassessing additional arms transactions amidst Israel’s operations in Rafah, initiated late Monday, even after Hamas agreed to the tentative terms of a deal aimed at securing the release of hostages for a cease-fire.

Of course, describing the Hamas response to the Israeli deal as agreement to its tentative terms is an outright lie, most notably (and ghoulishly), Hamas’s announcement that it would “mix” living and dead hostages in the initial release of 33 Israelis.

But Joe Biden needs a win in Gaza, so the facts and the needs of America’s greatest ally in the Middle East don’t count.

On Tuesday, the Jewish Press reported that Since March, the Biden administration has not advanced the congressional notification process on $1 billion in weapons deals for Israel that include tank ammunition, military vehicles, and mortar rounds, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday evening citing US officials (Report: Biden Administration Has Not Made Good on Crucial Weapons Deliveries Since March).

According to the WSJ, it would take months and even years to deliver the ammunition in question, which includes $700 million in 120 mm tank ammunition, $500 million in tactical vehicles, and close to $100 million in 120 mm mortar rounds.

The choice to postpone the shipment of 3,500 bombs marked the first time since the Oct. 7 Hamas atrocities where Biden has overtly used his authority to restrict arms as a means to shape Israel’s conduct in Gaza. For weeks, numerous Democratic supporters of Biden in Congress have been urging him to cease arms deliveries to Israel, a step he had previously refrained from taking, at least publicly, until this moment.

National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby was asked point blank Tuesday, Why did the US halt an ammunition shipment to Israel?

Kirby said, “All I can tell you is that our support for Israel’s security remains ironclad. And I’m not going to get into the specifics of one shipment over another.”

The reporter insisted, saying NBC is reporting that it included 2,000-pound bombs that may have been used in Rafah. Did concerns over Rafah and what the Israelis could use this ammunition for — did that play any role in halting that shipment?

Kirby answered, “I don’t have a better answer for you other than the one I just gave you.”

The Biden administration has consistently voiced its opposition to Israel initiating a ground operation in Rafah unless there’s a comprehensive plan in place to safeguard the over one million individuals seeking refuge there. Despite this, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has affirmed that the Rafah operation will proceed “with or without a deal” concerning the hostages.

A senior official from the administration informed reporters in a statement that Israel has not adequately addressed their apprehensions, stating, “As Israeli leaders appeared to be nearing a decision on such an operation, we commenced a meticulous evaluation of proposed transfers of specific weapons to Israel that could potentially be utilized in Rafah.” Following this assessment, which commenced in April, the official remarked, “We have halted the delivery of one batch of weapons.”