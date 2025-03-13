Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff presented his latest hostage release and ceasefire proposal on Wednesday to Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization.

Under the terms of the latest proposal, five living hostages and the bodies of nine murdered hostages would be freed by Hamas from the outset in exchange for a ceasefire that would last until April 20, through Ramadan and Passover, sources told Axios. Humanitarian aid to Gaza deliveries halted by Israel a week ago would be resumed.

Advertisement





Two weeks ago, Witkoff proposed the release of at least 10 living hostages and the bodies of 18 murdered hostages from Gaza — but Hamas rejected the proposal.

During the extended Phase I ceasefire, talks would continue towards reaching a permanent ceasefire, the sources said. If an agreement is reached, all the remaining hostages, living and deceased, would be freed ahead of a long-term truce, Axios reported.

The Phase 1 hostage release and ceasefire agreement expired on March 1. Hamas has been working since that time to re-establish its forces and infrastructure in Gaza, while the IDF has been working to maintain gains achieved against the terrorist organization up to this point.

Share this article on WhatsApp: