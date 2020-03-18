Photo Credit: Jewish Press

The Torah forbids a Jew from performing melachah on Shabbat (Exodus 35:2). It also testifies that Hashem created the world in six days and rested on the seventh from all forms of melachah (Genesis 2:2-3).

What’s the difference between “melachah” and “avodah”?

The Abarbanel (to Exodus 20:9) argues that avodah” and “melachah” are perfect synonyms. But Nachmanides (to Exodus 20:9, ibid., 35:3, and Leviticus 23:4) understands avodah to be a subset of melachah. He notes that the Torah forbids melachah on Shabbat but only melechet avodah on holidays (except Yom Kippur).

Accordingly, Nachmanides explains that there are two types of melachah: 1) melechet hanaah (labor for human enjoyment, i.e., preparing food) and 2) melechet avodah (work that does not provide physical enjoyment). On holidays, labor necessary to prepare food (melechet hanaah) is permitted; other kinds of labor (melechet avodah) is forbidden.

R. Yitzchak Shmuel Reggio (1784-1855) writes (on Exodus 12:16 and 20:9) that “melachah” specifically denotes an act that brings about an improvement in an object while “avodah” denotes any act of labor. Rabbi Aharon Leib Steinman (1914-2017) illustrates this difference by using the classical yeshivish cheftza-gavra (object-person) construct. He explains that “melachah” focuses on the object of the work while “avodah” focuses on the worker.

Rabbi Yaakov Tzvi Mecklenburg (1785-1865) quotes an elaborate discussion about these words from the writings of R. Naftali Hertz (Wessely) Weisel (1725-1805). The latter writes in Yein Levanon that “melachah” primarily refers to any sort of creative or innovative activity – by thought, word, or action. “Avodah,” though, refers specifically to tangible actions.

Rabbi Samson Raphael Hirsch (on Genesis 2:2, Exodus 12:16, and ibid., 35:2) quite nicely synthesizes all the above-mentioned ideas. He argues that “avodah” focuses on the labor without consideration of the result, whereas “melachah” focuses on the result of one’s work. “Melachah” refers to what “avodah” can accomplish.

Rabbi Hirsch writes that “melachah” is conceptually related to “malach” (angel or messenger). Just as a malach, an agent, brings about the realization of a certain idea, so too a “melachah” takes a thought or idea and makes it a reality. Thus, “melachah” denotes intelligent and creative labor while “avodah” is brute work.

Rabbi Moshe Alshich (1508-1593) writes that “avodah” (related to “eved”) is labor a person performs on behalf of his master, while “melachah” is any form of labor.

Along these lines, Rabbi Tzvi Yehuda Kook (1891-1982) explains that “melachah” denotes an abstract form of work that allows a person to realize the contents of his own free thoughts. Because it is closer to the sublime realm than forced labor is, “melachah” is connected to “malachim” (angels), who dwell in the lofty heavens.

“Avodah,” in contrast, is the product of one’s constrictions. Instead of a person controlling his work, his work controls him. Rabbi Kook warns that sometimes a person can become so involved and devoted to his work that his work controls him instead of the reverse.

The Malbim (1809-1879) and Rabbi Shlomo Aharon Wertheimer (1866-1935) explain that “avodah” denotes a form of hard labor by which one must exert much effort (and to which one is subjugated, “mishubad”). Easier service that does not require so much effort is called sheirut (service), and a related word, “misharet” denotes a domestic helper who carries out light household duties.

(Rabbi Shlomo Pappenheim [1740-1814] writes that since avodah denotes work that one is obligated to perform, it can even include lowly, disgraceful, or dishonorable forms of work even if they technically do not require much effort.)

Nonetheless, the Malbim notes, when it comes to serving G-d, even the easiest forms of ritual worship (like singing, which barely requires any exertion) are called “avodah” because the importance of the service makes it as intense as harder forms of labor.

Following this basic approach, Rabbi Yoel Teitelbaum of Satmar (1887-1979) notes that “melachah” is related to “malach” because angels exert no physical effort in performing their duties and “melachah” is labor that isn’t as physically straining as “avodah.”

When the Torah speaks of the Levitical duties of the family of Kehat, it speaks of “melachah” (Numbers 4:3). Yet, when referring to the duties of the families of Gershon (Numbers 4:23) and Merari (ibid., 4:30), the Torah switches to “avodah.” The Tosafists and Peirush HaRokeach explain that Kehat’s responsibilities (carrying the components of the Mishkan) were less difficult than the responsibilities of the other families (assembling and disassembling the Mishkan).

Rabbi Shmuel David Ungar of Nitra (1885-1945) notes that their job of carrying the aron was especially easy since the aron actually carried those who carried it (Sotah 35a).