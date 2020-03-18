Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Crystal Clear

‘Speak Like One’s Teacher’

(Shabbos 15a)

A mikveh must have minimally 40 se’ah of water that has gathered by natural means. Using mayim she’uvin (water drawn in a vessel) to entirely fill a mikveh is forbidden. If a significant amount of mayim she’uvin fell into a mikveh before it contained a minimum of 40 se’ah of rainwater, the entire mikveh is disqualified. The question is: What constitutes a significant amount?

A Dispute Even In Expression

The Gemara cites a dispute on this question from Meseches Eduyos. Hillel says a hin (three kabim) of drawn water renders a mikveh unfit. Shammai, on the other hand, says nine kabim renders it unfit. Our Gemara notes that Hillel spoke in terms of hinim instead of kabim because a person is required to speak in the manner of his teacher. Since Hillel was a student of Shemayah and Avtalyon – who spoke in terms of hinim – so did he.

The Ravad explains that the Mishnah needs to explain why Hillel used the word “hin” since “kav” or “log” (rather than the Biblical “hin”) are generally used in mishnayos.

Foreign Accented Mispronunciation

The Rambam (Pirush HaMishnayos, Eduyos, cited by Rabbeinu Ovadiah Mi’Bartenura) offers a unique explanation of the Mishnah. He says Shemayah and Avtalyon were converts from a nation whose people couldn’t properly pronounce the letter heh; they would pronounce it as an aleph. Thus, Shemayah and Avtalyon would pronounce “hin” as “in.” In deference to his teachers, so would Hillel.

No Reason to Copy a Mispronunciation

The Vilna Gaon (Novella Shabbos ad. loc.) says a person is not obligated to copy his teacher’s mispronunciation of words. He explains that the Mishnah is explaining, not why Hillel spoke in terms of hinim or mispronounced “hin.” Rather, it is explaining why Hillel said “hin maleh – a full hin” when by definition a hin is full.

Hillel did so because Shemaya and Avtalyon did. And why did they add the word “maleh”? Because they couldn’t pronounce a heh and were afraid people would understand them as saying “ein hin” – that a hin does not disqualify a mikveh. By adding the word “maleh,” they ensured that no one would misunderstand them.

Hillel wasn’t worried about being misunderstood. He could say a heh. But he still added the word “maleh” because his teachers did so.