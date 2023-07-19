Photo Credit: Lenchevsky Images

Over 5000 People and Almost 350 Businesses Attended the July 12th Event At the New Jersey Convention and Exposition.

The Satmar Community announces it had a record turnout for its annual entrepreneur and business event at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center. Approximately 5300 people attended and had the opportunity to hear from 350 businesses – a large year-over-year increase.

This event is a chance for thousands of yeshiva students and graduates who went on to found businesses to network and exchange business ideas and attract new clients and deals. The 2023 event had a collective worth of businesses approximated at $6.5 billion. Based on a business survey after last year’s expo, the Expo organizers estimate that almost $70 million in deals were executed during the event in 2022 and expect to surpass that by far when the 2023 numbers are finalized.

“Leaders and activists of the congregation originally came up with the idea after discussing how many successful businesses and entrepreneurs exist in our community. We wanted to make sure that a forum existed for everyone to discuss their path to success and to show how we can and should all work together,” said Satmar Expo founder Joel Braver. “When we started this event, we had no idea it would turn into the networking powerhouse that it is today. I would like to thank the numerous volunteers who have put in countless hours, over the past 8 months, to make this expo possible. All the sweat, hard work and expenses, were worth, seeing the throngs of satisfied attendees during the event.”

“This is truly an exceptional event,” said Rabbi David Neiderman. “The Satmar Business Expo brings together thousands of yeshiva graduates to network with hundreds of successful business owners and entrepreneurs who work, manage and own companies in every industry imaginable. I was heartened how very successful business titans were standing and schmoozing with aspiring young entrepreneurs, gladly sharing their wisdom and discussing possible investments and deals. This is what a strong, productive, compassionate community looks like.”