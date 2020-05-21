Photo Credit: Google Maps
Ohel Feiga on South 8th Street near Bedford Avenue in Williamsburg

The NYPD on Wednesday morning raided a minyan of about 100 Chassidim at Ohel Feiga, a Satmar institution on South 8th Street near Bedford Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, The New York Post reported.

The raid followed a 311 complaint from a neighbor.

Ohel Feiga / Google Maps
The cops told the group to leave, which they obeyed peacefully. No arrests were made and no summonses issued.

A spokesperson for City Hall said “this behavior is unacceptable and we are issuing a cease and desist to this synagogue today.”

A celebration at Ohel Feiga back in 2018, before dancing with fellow Jews was considered lethal:

