The NYPD on Wednesday morning raided a minyan of about 100 Chassidim at Ohel Feiga, a Satmar institution on South 8th Street near Bedford Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, The New York Post reported.

The raid followed a 311 complaint from a neighbor.

The cops told the group to leave, which they obeyed peacefully. No arrests were made and no summonses issued.

A spokesperson for City Hall said “this behavior is unacceptable and we are issuing a cease and desist to this synagogue today.”

A celebration at Ohel Feiga back in 2018, before dancing with fellow Jews was considered lethal:

Beautiful new Sefer #Torah dedication at the Congregation Ohel Feiga D’Satmar in Kiryas Joel. pic.twitter.com/UcxL77KVdE — Satmar Headquarters (@HQSatmar) October 8, 2018