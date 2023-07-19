Photo Credit: pixabay

How: Israel’s Medical Clowns aid recovery of hospital patients.

A fascinating interview.

Advertisement





Hear: about Israel’s lack of will to cut off the head of the snake.

Terrorist: Infrastructure in Judea and Samaria is allowed to get stronger, and rocket capability is only a matter of time.

The: UN Secretary General is playing his usual Israel bashing game and forgetting the real terrorism in the world.

Enough: Of practicing Einstein’s famous dictum. Nothing will change until we make it happen. Sovereignty over rhe Jordan Valley and Area ‘’C’ is now imperative.

Death Penalty: For terrorist murder of Jews must be activated.

And: More