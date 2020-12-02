Photo Credit: TPS

Three Samaria wineries won medals and awards at the Terra Vino international wine competition, receiving accolades while competing with 500 brands from over 20 countries.

In the competition, which was held last week in Israel, more than 600 samples of wines and spirits were tested by some 40 judges from all over the world.

Advertisement



The three wineries from Samaria that received the awards included the Nahala Winery and Har Kabir Wineries from Elon Moreh, the Tom Winery from Itamar. The Gat Shomron Winery in Karnei Shomron was also recognized.

The Samaria Regional Council celebrated the achievement, noting the many wineries that have been found in the area, indicative of the glorious history of wine production in the region.

The unique characteristics of the Samaria Mountains, the terra rosa soil, the height of the vineyards, the low rainfall during the year, the low temperatures at night and the comfortable ones during the day create desired conditions for creating good wine.

Samaria Council Chairman Yossi Dagan said that Jeremiah’s prophecy of “yet again shall you plant vineyards on the mountains of Samaria, indeed planters shall plant them and redeem them” is being realized.

“It is amazing to see the connection of the people of Samaria to the land here. Quality wine comes out only when the vine is grown with love and on well-kept land. We have re-aroused life here in Samaria and these awards indicate that the locals love the land,” said Dagan.