Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash90

Arab sources claim that Israel launched massive attacks in the Hamad City neighborhood, constructed by the Qatari government in Gaza. Also, according to an Arab report, an airstrike was carried out in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip, killing at least four.

Hamad City includes 53 hi-riser residential buildings, a gift to the poor of Gaza from the Qataris.

According to al Quds, Israeli aircraft launched violent raids on Rafah and Khan Yunis in the south of the Gaza Strip, resulting in the death and injury of dozens, while efforts continued to rescue those trapped under the rubble.

According to Israeli sources, the 98th Division launched an extensive attack in western Khan Younis Sunday, to deepen the operational achievement. In the process, they destroyed many terrorist infrastructures and terrorists who operated from civilian facilities.

With the help of artillery forces, the Air Force attacked about 50 terrorist targets in six minutes on Sunday morning. Among the targets were underground infrastructures, military buildings, anti-tank firing positions, booby-trapped buildings, and gathering points of terrorists who posed a threat to the forces in the area.

Al Quds added, citing informed sources, that the mediators are expected to meet in Cairo on Sunday in search of an acceptable formula for Hamas and Israel, to achieve a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

An Israeli source indicated that no delegation would be sent to Cairo until Hamas releases a complete list with the names of the hostages who are still alive.