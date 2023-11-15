Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot

IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari at 3 AM reported that “At this time, IDF forces are operating against the terrorist organization Hamas, in a certain part of the Shifa hospital. The operation is based on intelligence information and operational needs. The action was not intended to harm the patients, the medical staff, and the civilians staying at the hospital.”

“The action was preceded by an effort to evacuate the hospital from the sick and sheltered and even opened a protected passageway to the outside. The hospital management was informed ahead of time about the breaching of the complex. As the operation continues, incubators, medical equipment, and baby food are expected to be delivered to the hospital,” Hagari said.

Advertisement





The Hamas-appointed director of the hospital system in the Gaza Strip, Munir al-Barash, said that the army is searching the emergency room, the surgery ward, and the basements of the hospital. He bragged that “The army thought it would get a victory picture, but they won’t find anything. There are no resistance fighters in the hospital and not a single shot was fired.”

Naturally, when you alert the hospital manager ahead of your attack, you may discover that the terrorists flew the coop.

It is estimated between 1,000 and 1,500 patients and civilians seeking shelter were in the hospital. Hamas Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Kadra said that there are between 500 and 600 doctors, who comprise 10% of the hospital’s medical staff.

In 2014, Amnesty International accused Hamas of using the hospital for torturing and murdering alleged Palestinian collaborators.