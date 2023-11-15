Photo Credit: Atia Mohammed/Flash90

On Monday, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) declared that its fuel reserve would run out on Tuesday, which would prevent the agency from distributing aid packages, the only lifeline for some 2.2 million Arabs in the Gaza Strip.

And so, on Tuesday, Reuters reported, citing a “humanitarian source,” that Israel had approved the delivery of 24,000 liters (6,340 gallons) of diesel fuel to UN trucks operating in the Gaza Strip.

On October 24, we reported that Hamas had been stealing fuel from the UN, and is currently sitting on more than half a million liters (125,000 gallons) of diesel (IDF: Hamas Sitting on 125,000 Gallons of Stolen Fuel).

UN staff in Gaza tweeted that Hamas is regularly stealing fuel, food, and medicine from the UN, but later someone in Gaza made sure the tweet was deleted.

According to Reuters’ source, this time the fuel is only meant for UN trucks, and not for hospitals – where it is more likely to be snatched.

According to Axios, the IDF plans to make sure the UN trucks are fueled directly on the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing.

IDF Colonel Moshe Terto, who is handling civil affairs in Gaza, said Israel is monitoring the fuel situation there “on a daily basis,” and “will coordinate and facilitate the entrance of fuel when it is needed.”

And then it would only be a matter of time before those mischievous Hamasniks siphon the fuel at gunpoint. It’s how they do things.