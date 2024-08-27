Photo Credit: Emil Eljam, Israel Antiquities Authority

In the 1930s, a remarkable discovery was made just 300 meters from Ashkelon’s coastline: a sand-filled vaulted tomb dating back to the early 4th century CE. Excavated by a British expedition, this ancient structure consists of a central hall flanked by four burial troughs, its walls adorned with an array of exquisite paintings that have withstood the test of time.

In a groundbreaking collaboration between the Ashkelon Municipality and the Israel Antiquities Authority, two remarkable vaulted tombs dating back at least 1,700 years are set to be revealed to the public. These ancient structures, adorned with rare and exquisite wall paintings, offer a unique glimpse into Israel’s rich historical tapestry.

Advertisement





The tomb’s artwork, notable for its exceptional quality and craftsmanship, offers a vivid glimpse into the classical world. Among the mythological figures depicted is Demeter, the Greek goddess of earth and grain. The walls come alive with lush botanical imagery – grapevines heavy with clusters, an assortment of leaves and branches, and nymphs crowned with lotus wreaths, pouring water from pitchers.

Another ornate tomb, originally located at a different site in Ashkelon, was relocated to the public garden in the 1990s for preservation purposes. This 2nd-century CE tomb was uncovered during an excavation led by Dr. Elena Kogan-Zehavi of the Israel Antiquities Authority. The central hall of the tomb features walls adorned with vibrant paintings depicting human figures, birds, and various animal and plant motifs. Surrounding the hall are vaulted loculi, where lead coffins were found, each decorated with images of humans, animals, and vegetation.

The diverse scenes continue with birds in flight, graceful deer, and charming vignettes of children harvesting grapes. A musician playing Pan’s flute adds a lyrical touch to the ensemble. Perhaps most striking is the representation of Medusa the Gorgon, her monstrous visage framed by serpentine locks – a potent symbol from Greek mythology known for turning onlookers to stone.

This tomb, with its rich tapestry of images, not only showcases the artistic prowess of ancient craftsmen but also provides invaluable insights into the beliefs, myths, and daily life of the region’s inhabitants nearly two millennia ago.

The tombs, nestled near Ashkelon’s marina amidst modern residential towers, showcase an array of vibrant frescoes depicting Greek mythological figures, people, flora, and fauna. This exceptional find represents a significant addition to Israel’s cultural heritage, as such well-preserved ancient artwork is seldom discovered in the region.

As part of an initiative to integrate Ashkelon’s historical assets into its urban landscape, the municipality has transformed the once-neglected area into an inviting public garden. This innovative approach not only preserves these archaeological treasures but also enhances the city’s appeal for both residents and visitors.

The unveiling of these tombs promises to transport viewers back in time, offering a captivating window into an ancient world filled with artistic splendor and mythological intrigue. This project exemplifies how urban development and heritage conservation can work in harmony, creating spaces that enrich communities while honoring the past.

In recent months, these structures and their decorations have been preserved through a complex process executed by Vladimir Bitman, David Kirakosian, Alexei Ronkin, and Yoni Tirosh HaCohen, conservation department experts at the Israel Antiquities Authority.

Mark Abrahami, head of the Israel Antiquities Authority’s art conservation branch, explained that ancient wall paintings rarely survive Israel’s humid climate. However, these particular paintings were somewhat protected by being housed within a relatively closed structure for decades. Despite this, exposure to air and moisture over the centuries caused significant fading and weathering. To combat these effects, a careful and lengthy restoration process was undertaken to halt and repair the damage. Some paintings were even removed from the walls for comprehensive treatment in the Israel Antiquities Authority’s conservation laboratories before being returned to the site. The remaining walls were cleaned, the pigments were enhanced, and the entire structure was reinforced and stabilized to ensure its preservation for future generations.

Share this article on WhatsApp: