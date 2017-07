Photo Credit: Muammar Awad / Flash 90

Ten Jerusalem Arab residents were arrested in the past week on suspicion of participating in violent attacks on Israeli police forces outside the Temple Mount compound.

Six of the ten were arrested for hurling rocks and firebombs (Molotov cocktails) at police.

The other four were arrested for possession of a weapon, having been found with a firebomb.

All of them are residents of Arab neighborhoods in Jerusalem.