Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90
Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas meets with Israeli journalists at the Muqata in Ramallah in January, 2016.

Nabil Abu Rudeina, spokesperson for Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas, said this weekend the PA leader’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly this year will be “important.”

Rudeina said in a statement, “In his speech, Abu Mazen (the PA leader’s nom de guerre) will detail all the planned steps of the next stage ahead of the UN bid.”

Advertisement

Abbas is expected to speak on Wednesday, and will review the position of the Palestinian Authority, calling for an independent sovereign state along the 1949 Armistice Lines, also called the “1967 borders,” with Jerusalem as its capital. The Palestinian Authority opposes any interim arrangement, any separate state in Gaza or expanded autonomous region.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleAttempted Terror Attack Near Rachel’s Tomb
Next articleKuwait Expels North Korean Ambassador
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...