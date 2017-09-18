Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

Nabil Abu Rudeina, spokesperson for Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas, said this weekend the PA leader’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly this year will be “important.”

Rudeina said in a statement, “In his speech, Abu Mazen (the PA leader’s nom de guerre) will detail all the planned steps of the next stage ahead of the UN bid.”

Abbas is expected to speak on Wednesday, and will review the position of the Palestinian Authority, calling for an independent sovereign state along the 1949 Armistice Lines, also called the “1967 borders,” with Jerusalem as its capital. The Palestinian Authority opposes any interim arrangement, any separate state in Gaza or expanded autonomous region.