Clean Tech 2017 Expo This Month

The expo will host a conference on environmental quality and clean technologies, with dozens of pavilions.



Sprinklers water plantation fields near the southern Israeli city of Sderot, on January 21, 2017.

Photo Credit: Nati Shohat / Flash 90



The 21st “Clean Tech” International Convention and Expo is slated to be held Feb. 22-23 at the Fairs & Conventions Center in Tel Aviv.

The expo aims to raise the discussion of energy, water and recycling issues to the public agenda, and to present the newest developments in the area in Israel and abroad.

The expo will also host a special conference on environmental quality and clean technologies, alongside the expo itself, offering dozens of pavilions at total area of above 5000 m2.

Hundreds of Israeli companies from various CleanTech areas, including government bodies, green organizations, technological greenhouses, venture funds and educational institutions active in this field are expected to attend the event.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

