Former Palestinian Authority Governor of Jenin Arrested by IDF

The former Palestinian Authority governor of Jenin was arrested by Israeli forces at his home in the city of Shechem.



View of the city of Shechem (Nablus)

Photo Credit: Itay Cohen / Flash 90



IDF soldiers arrested former Fatah Governor of Jenin, Talal Dweikat, at his home in the city of Shechem (Nablus) early Wednesday, after a search of his home.

The arrest came in response to intelligence information that Dweikat was involved in activity related to weapons, and followed the arrest of his son by two days.

Dweikat is a member of the Fatah Revolutionary Council, which leads the Palestinian Authority from Ramallah.

He told PA media that the arrest of senior Fatah members would “only strengthen the movement” and its ongoing efforts “for freedom and independence.”

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: