Photo Credit: Shin Bet

A Qalandiya weapons dealer was convicted last Thursday on charges of having supplied terrorists in Jerusalem with Carlo Gustav guns and ammunition on a day in March 2016. On the following day, two terrorists used those weapons to open fire at the Ramot junction in northern Jerusalem, and again near the Damascus Gate entrance to the Old City in 2016. One Israeli was seriously wounded, and the two terrorists were shot and killed.

Husam Ashhab, 20, was convicted of selling the Carlo Gustav weapons, as well as buying and selling additional weapons and ammunition, brokering arms deals and other offenses — including having fired at IDF soldiers who came to destroy the home of a terrorist in Qalandiya in November 2016. He was also charged with having fired five bullets at vehicles belonging to security forces during the same incident, and having fired seven bullets at an unmanned IDF lookout post (pillbox) in Qalandiya, north of Jerusalem, a week later.

Advertisement

The state requested that the defendant be sentenced to nine years in prison, but the judge accepted the request of the defense and sentenced Ashhab to only four years in prison, taking his age into account, and noting it was a first offense.