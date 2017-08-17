Photo Credit: DS Levi

The U.S. delegation sent by President Donald Trump is expected to arrive in Israel in the last week of August – at around the same time United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit the region for the first time since taking office.

Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner, Special Representative to International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt and Deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell are scheduled to meet with top Israeli and Palestinian Authority officials in Jerusalem and Ramallah respectively.

Advertisement

They’ll also visit Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates in their quest to develop a model for peace between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

Greenblatt met this week (Tuesday) at the White House with Husam Zomlot, the head of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Mission to the United States. Zomlot, the PA’s “man in Washington,” told the Politico website earlier this year

http://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2017/03/palestine-donald-trump-husam-zomlot-214971

that he sees himself as being a “resource in terms of the executive branch, the Congress, and in terms of the policy world, media and civil society.”

While President Trump is doing what he can to promote a peace deal, however, the Arab League seems dedicated to sabotaging it.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit sent a letter to Guterres telling him the League will continue to block Israel’s attempts to normalize its status in the United Nations . . .The Arab League said it considers the ‘two-state solution’ to be the sole solution to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, and the organization said that to ignore that would be a “recipe for disaster.”

According to an article published in the “Al Hayat” newspaper, the letter was sent in advance of the Israel-Palestinian Authority segment of Guterres’ upcoming visit to the Middle East. Guterres is expected to arrive August 28 in Israel.