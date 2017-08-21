Photo Credit: skeeze / Pixabay.com

The Swiss parliament is once again set to consider a ban on the import of kosher meat into the country.

The bill introduced to the Swiss Federal Assembly back in June would outlaw the import of any meat slaughtered in any “inhumane” fashion. Both kosher slaughter (shechita) and that of halal apparently fit the definition, according to Swiss law due to the animal being conscious at time of slaughter.

Advertisement

However, there has not yet been a date set for any vote on the measure.

Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities President Herbert Winter told the UK-based Jewish Chronicle the current bill would “be a massive limitation on the religious freedoms of Jews” in the country if it is passed.

Swiss parliament to vote on banning kosher meat imports https://t.co/Lx5ovPePbQ pic.twitter.com/gpuKQD0wb9 — The Jewish Chronicle (@JewishChron) August 21, 2017

One reason has to do with other products that would come under the ban, according to coverage by the Tages Anzeiger newspaper. There are many who oppose the bill because they would no longer be able to enjoy their foie gras or goose liver pâté.

There are approximately 18,000 Jews in Switzerland, according to the European Jewish Congress. Slaughter of kosher meat has been banned in the country since 1893, but there have been attempts to ban even the import of kosher meat for some time: the most recent attempt was in 2003.