Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also met Tuesday in Buenos Aires with President Horacio Cartes of Paraguay.

“I think there is a lot of potential in the cooperation that we have for the betterment of both our peoples, and to help, to the extent that Israel can offer its experience in technology, agriculture, water, security, all the matters that we’ve discussed and will discuss,” Netanyahu said during their initial remarks before the cameras.

Cartes agreed, but added, “”We are working very good, though I think that there is much more to do. Relations are like a muscle, you have to practice and work every day. But you have to know that we like you very much.”

President Cartes became the first Paraguayan head of state to visit Israel in July 2016, at which time he met with top the Israel Council on Foreign Relations in Jerusalem, as well as the prime minister and other top officials.

“Israel is in the heart of my country,” he said at the time. “I received many messages from Paraguayans saying ‘You are blessed. You are in Israel.’”

He added that Paraguay and Israel were not only business partners but also shared common values, and noted that Paraguay had voted in favor of the establishment of the State of Israel at the United Nations in November 1947.