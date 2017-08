Photo Credit: TPS

Police and the Shabak shot and arrested a 50-year-old Arab suspect on Berel Locker Street in Jerusalem, which is near the Pat Junction.

According to police, an active security warning lead them to a suspect in Beit Tzafafa.

Security forces spent hours looking for the suspect which then led to a chase which ended on Berel Loker street at around 4:30 PM, when they shot the suspect in the leg.