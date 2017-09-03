Photo Credit: Assemblyman Michael Simanowitz's Facebook page

State Assemblyman Michael Simanowitz, who represented District 27 in Queens died on Saturday after battling an undisclosed illness. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie issued a statement Saturday night saying, “I am shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my good friend and colleague.”

Assemblyman Dov Hikind from Borough Park issued a statement saying, “Michael was a friend and an outstanding colleague; a proud Jew who loved his family, loved his community, and loved the Jewish people. He was as good as God makes people, a star, a real mensch. I will miss him very much.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued a statement saying “Simanowitz worked every day to make life better for his constituents and I join them and all New Yorkers in mourning his sudden passing. We shared a love for our home borough of Queens and a belief in public service as a vehicle for positive change.”

A native of Forest Hills and renowned for his wit and intelligence, Simanowitz studied at Yeshiva Tiferes Moshe. He is survived by his wife and four and was.

Simanowitz was first elected 2011 to represent District 27, which includes College Point, Whitestone, Forest Hills, Kew Gardens, Kew Gardens Hills, Electchester, Pomonok, Briarwood, and Richmond Hill. He made the news recently when he attacked the Queens Museum in his district for canceling a celebration of the 70th anniversary of the UN vote to establish a Jewish state in then Palestine.