Photo Credit: Israel Police
Trunk full of Arabs crammed together while trying to sneak their way past an Israeli security checkpoint into Jerusalem

Israeli Border Guard Police have again stopped Palestinian Authority citizens from being smuggled through the Greater Jerusalem security borders as illegal aliens.

Three suspects were crammed into the trunk of a private vehicle on Saturday this weekend in an attempt to make it through the Hizme checkpoint into northern Jerusalem.

When the Border Guard Police officers stationed at the crossing noticed the suspicious vehicle, they ordered the driver to pull over to the side for a routine search.

The driver was a 19-year-old resident of the Jerusalem neighborhood of Atarot. He was arrested on suspicion of transporting illegal aliens into Israel and was held for further investigation.

The three Palestinian Authority citizens, all residents of Shechem (Nablus) in their 20s, were also arrested and held for further investigation.

Their motivation for entering Jerusalem is not yet clear.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

